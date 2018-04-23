Seven applicants considered as Lemhi County magistrate

Wikimedia Commons/John Stanton/CC-BY-SA/

SALMON,Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Seven candidates are being considered to replace Stephen J. Clark as Lemhi County Magistrate Judge.

The seven candidates include Elmore County public defender Rachel M. Hamilton of Mountain Home, associate attorney Daniel J. Luker of Goicoechea Law in Boise, Canyon County deputy public defender Andrew Robert Woolf of Nampa, Lemhi County prosecutor Paul Bruce Withers of Salmon, Pocatello attorney and special deputy Attorney General for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Mark Petersen, McKenzie Law Office owner Curtis David McKenzie of Boise, and former Adams County prosecutor and private attorney Matthew Fallks of Caldwell.

The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Lemhi County to select a new judge on June 15.

The commission is currently distributing evaluation questionnaires on the applicants to attorneys statewide. Those evaluations are due in by May 24.