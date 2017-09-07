Seth Meyers blasts Hillary Clinton for blaming Bernie Sanders in new book

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers took aim at Hillary Clinton Wednesday night after she pointed the blame at Bernie Sanders for her election defeat in her new book.

Meyers read excerpts from Clinton’s forthcoming campaign memoir, “What Happened,” which is slated to hit shelves next week. In one passage, Clinton writes that her campaign rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., caused “lasting damage” by “paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ attacks.”

In the “Late Night” segment, Meyers blasted Clinton for the explanation, saying “Hey! Hillary Clinton! Don’t blame Bernie because Donald Trump called you names.”

“I promise you he was going to do that anyway,” Meyers said. “It’s not like Trump watched Bernie at the debates and thought, ‘Criticizing Hillary… That just might work!”

“Bernie is not the reason you lost. You know how I know that? You beat Trump by 3 million votes,” Meyers said to cheers. “If you want to blame something ancient, blame the Electoral College.”

Sanders “didn’t tell you not to go to Wisconsin,” the host quipped, adding, “He didn’t tell you to do paid speeches to Wall Street.”

Sanders, Meyers said, won’t read Clinton’s memoir anyway, because firstly, he’s “not a fan.” But secondly, “he’s not paying $17.99 for a book.”