Sessions mulling firing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe before he retires

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing top FBI official Andrew McCabe before he officially retires from the bureau in a few days, a move that could deprive the outgoing deputy director of pension benefits, Fox News has confirmed.

Sources said if McCabe is terminated by close of business this Friday, that would mean McCabe would not receive a government pension.

“The Department follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated,” DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement. “That process includes recommendations from career employees and no termination decision is final until the conclusion of that process. We have no personnel announcements at this time.”

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE ‘REMOVED’ FROM THE BUREAU

According to the New York Times, which first reported the story, the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded in a forthcoming report that McCabe has not been forthcoming with its investigation to how the FBI handed its probe into Hillary Clinton.

The inspector general’s finding sparked an FBI disciplinary process that recommended his firing, something Sessions can accept or reverse, the paper said.

The inspector general faulted McCabe for his decision to allow officials to speak with reporters about the bureau’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

In January, McCabe was “removed” from his post as deputy director, setting in a motion a plan to leave the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump.

A source at the time told Fox News that McCabe is taking “terminal leave” – effectively taking vacation until he reaches his planned retirement in a matter of weeks. As such, he will not be reporting to work at the FBI anymore.

Republicans have questioned McCabe’s ties to the Democratic Party, considering his wife ran as a Democrat for a Virginia Senate seat in 2015 and got financial help from a group tied to Clinton family ally Terry McAuliffe.