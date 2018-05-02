'Serial flasher' arrested for 12th time, authorities say

A man in South Carolina was recently arrested on a charge of indecent exposure for the 12th time, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Tavarus Dallas Rogers, 46, allegedly exposed himself to a female co-worker, and was arrested April 27, the State newspaper of Columbia reported.

Rogers was already a registered sex offender who serves prison time on weekends for a previous conviction for indecent exposure, the newspaper reported.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Rogers most recently exposed himself to the woman in a remote area of the building in which they worked, the report said.

He was sent to Kershaw County Detention Center, where he remained held on a $10,000 bond.

