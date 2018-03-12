Serbia blasts top NATO general over Russia

Serbia’s defense minister has blasted NATO’s general for saying that one of the biggest threats for Europe is increasing Russian influence in the Balkans.

Aleksandar Vulin said Monday that U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti’s statement last week during a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing represents the most “dangerous” anti-Serb statement since the Western military alliance bombed the country in 1999.

The American general has said he has seen an increase in Russian influence over his year and a half as supreme NATO commander in Europe.

He has said “Russia’s at work in the Balkans. I think we’ve kind of taken our eye off the area.”

Serbia formally wants to join the EU, but its leaders have been working with Moscow in fostering both military and political ties.