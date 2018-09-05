Sept. 4 primary results: Massachusetts

Tuesday’s primary delivered another political upset, setting the stage for the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

Massachusetts

Gubernatorial primary results:

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker earned his party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary, defeating Scott Lively, a conservative minister and strong supporter of President Donald Trump as he seeks his second term.

On the Democratic side, Jay Gonzalez won his party’s primary, edging out Robert Massie – a longtime political and environmental activist, who struggled to raise cash for his campaign.

Both Baker and Gonzalez share a similar background, working as state secretary of administration and finance under their party’s respective governor, while also leading a health insurance company after leaving politics. They will square off in November.

GOP Primary – Charlie Baker (Incumbent) Votes: 154,874 Vote Percentage: 64.1%

Dem Primary – Jay Gonzalez Votes: 315,665 Vote Percentage: 64.8%

U.S. Senate primary results:

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had no challenger in Tuesday’s primary, and will face Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl who defeated two other GOP opponents for the chance to unseat Warren in November.

The GOP will have a tough time defeating Warren, who is also widely considered as a contender in the 2020 presidential race, as Massachusetts is strongly opposed to Trump and the Republicans make up less than 11 percent of the electorate.

Warren has previously said she is not running for president.

GOP Primary – Geoff Diehl Votes: 126,364 Vote Percentage: 54.8%

Dem Primary – Elizabeth Warren UNCONTESTED

U.S. House of Representatives

Ayanna Pressley, a progressive candidate who was backed by Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, delivered another political stunner on Tuesday – defeating 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano in the state’s 7th Congressional District.

Pressley’s victory comes on the heels of Ocasio-Cortez’s upset over longtime Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y in a primary earlier this year, and is yet another indication of the changing of the guard within the Democratic Party as it seeks a more younger and diverse base.

There is no Republican challenger on the November ballot, essentially guaranteeing the 44-year-old to become Massachusetts’ first black woman to serve in Congress.

Here are the unofficial results for all 9 Congressional Districts that held primaries on Tuesday:

District 1: Dem Primary – Richard E. Neal (Incumbent) UNCONTESTED

GOP Primary – NO CANDIDATE

District 2: Dem Primary – Jim McGovern UNCONTESTED

GOP Primary – Tracy Lovvorn Votes: 14,544 Vote Percentage: 61.0%

District 3: Dem Primary – Daniel Koh Votes: 17,199 Vote Percentage: 21.7%

Lori Trahan Votes: 16,555 Vote Percentage: 20.9%

GOP Primary – Rick Green UNCONTESTED

District 4: Dem Primary – Joseph P. Kennedy III (Incumbent) Votes: 51,319 Vote Percentage: 93.4%

GOP Primary – NO CANDIDATE

District 5: Dem Primary – Katherine Clark (Incumbent) UNCONTESTED

GOP Primary – John Hugo Votes: 11,123 Vote Percentage: 64.2%

District 6: Dem Primary – Seth Moulton (Incumbent) UNCONTESTED

GOP Primary – Joseph Schneider UNCONTESTED

District 7: Dem Primary – Ayanna Pressley Votes: 55,743 Vote Percentage: 58.9%

Michael Capuano (Incumbent) Votes: 38,925 Vote Percentage: 41.1%

GOP Primary – NO CANDIDATE

District 8: Dem Primary – Stephen Lynch (Incumbent) Votes: 50,824 Vote Percentage: 70.9%

GOP Primary – NO CANDIDATE

District 9: Dem Primary – Bill Keating (Incumbent) Votes: 42,408 Vote Percentage: 85.1%

GOP Primary – Peter Tedeschi UNCONTESTED

The Associated Press contributed to this report.