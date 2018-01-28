Separatists clash with government forces in Yemen's Aden

Heavy clashes have erupted between Yemeni government forces and separatists in the southern port city of Aden.

An Associated Press journalist heard heavy gunfire in the Khor Maksar district Sunday.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s forces, which have been at war with Shiite rebels known as Houthis since March 2015, deployed across the city to prevent protests by southerners who want to bring down his government and separate from the Houthi-dominated north.

The protests are being led by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, a former Aden governor backed by the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi’s government, but has had tense relations with the president.