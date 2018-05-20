Sentencing to resume in case of man who mailed fatal cyanide

The sentencing of a man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide to a suicidal Englishman is set to resume in Maine.

Sidney Kilmartin was scheduled to be sentenced last month in federal court in Portland, but testimony in the case ran long and his sentencing was suspended. He’s due back in court on Tuesday, when sentencing will be completed.

Kilmartin, of Windham, was found guilty in 2016. He was charged with advertising and mailing a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. It was really Epsom salt. But investigators say he later sent the real thing to a man in England.

Investigators say Kilmartin feared the man would report his fraud.

Kilmartin pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud, but denied charges of witness tampering and mailing injurious articles.