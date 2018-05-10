Sentencing phase next in Oklahoma family stabbings case

A 19-year-old found guilty in the fatal stabbings of his parents and three siblings in Oklahoma will now learn whether he will ever have the chance for parole.

The sentencing phase for Michael Bever is set to begin Thursday morning. Jurors late Wednesday night handed down their verdict after deliberating more than five hours.

Bever was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

He was 16 when authorities said he and brother Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister inside their Broken Arrow home.

Robert Bever, who was 18 when the killings occurred, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.