Senators considering a delay for VA confirmation hearing

Senators are discussing plans to delay the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s pick to be Veteran Affairs secretary over growing questions about the nominee’s ability to manage the government’s second-largest department.

The hearing for Ronny Jackson, Trump’s White House doctor, is scheduled for Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says some Republicans have told him that they think the hearing should be postponed, which he says deserves consideration.

Blumenthal says he thinks there may well be a need for more time, in fairness to Jackson, so that he and the administration have an opportunity to answer these questions fully and fairly.

Blumenthal declined to discuss why more time might be needed.

White House and VA officials are also discussing a delay with key allies outside the administration.