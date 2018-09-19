Senators, aides being targeted by foreign government hackers, lawmaker says

Hackers working on behalf of a foreign government are still targeting the personal accounts of senators and their aides and nothing is being done to stop it, a Democratic lawmaker said in a letter to U.S. Senate leaders.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that “at least one major technology company” has warned senators and their staff that their accounts were being targeted by hackers from foreign governments.

The Senate’s security office isn’t defending the lawmakers, Wyden claimed, and a spokesperson from the office said it would have no comment.

A Senate staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they were told of the hackings in the last few weeks or months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.