INTERVIEW: Idaho Senator Mike Crapo discusses James Comey testimony and veteran healthcare bill

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is an Idaho native and has served in national government positions since 1993. Before his election to the U.S. Senate, Senator Crapo spent eight years serving in the Idaho State Senate (1983-1992). He joined Neal Larson on KID Newsradio to discuss proposed budget and Trump’s latest trip across the world.

Listen to the full interview below.

Just one day before the highly anticipated testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) says nobody know what Comey will say.

“There is just an unbelievable amount of speculation,” Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) told KID Newsradio. “But, nobody knows what he’s going to say to my knowledge. What’s important is that he’s going to testify, let’s just wait and see what he says.”

President Donald J. Trump’s administration announced Tuesday, June 6 the president would not be using executive power to block Comey’s testimony.

Outside of the speculation and anticipation of the former FBI director’s testimony, Sen. Crapo says he’s working to pass a bill changing how veteran’s receive healthcare.

“We’ve identified one of the biggest problems is they can’t get the treatment, the healthcare they need in their own communities and so what we have focused on is keeping the VA system in place,” Sen. Crapo said. “[we’re] allowing the veteran to choose to have access to care in his or her own community and facilitating that.”

Sen. Crapo says there are currently eight choice systems available to veterans and navigating those systems is extremely difficult.

“In a nutshell, what my bill does is takes those eight programs, consolidates them into one, puts a very powerful streamlining mandate on it and makes it so it’s a simple, bureaucratic process to achieve obtaining healthcare in the community,” Sen. Crapo said.

The bill comes after Sen. Crapo says several surveys were conducted asking veterans about different options, including possibly eliminating the Veteran Affairs to give full choice to veterans on their healthcare. Sen. Crapo says more than half the veterans surveyed are satisfied with the VA system and pushed back on the idea, instead wanting to have the ability to choose their care while keeping the VA.