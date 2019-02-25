Senate to vote on 'born-alive' bill, which guarantees medical care to infants who survive failed abortions

The U.S. Senate on Monday will vote on the “Born-Alive” Infants Protection Act, which guarantees medical care to infants who survive a failed abortion.

The legislation was introduced after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made controversial remarks that angered pro-life activists. Northam defended a state bill that would make it easier to obtain a third-trimester abortion. He later said his remarks, which critics equated to infanticide, were misconstrued.

“In this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen: the infant would be delivered; the infant would be kept comfortable; the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

Even if the bill passes in the Senate, it would face an uphill battle in the House, where Democrats are the majority.

The bill would require doctors to provide the same level of care to infants who survive an abortion as they would to any other infant the same gestational age. Under the bill, those who violate the law could be prosecuted.

“We’re talking about making sure that newborn babies are treated with dignity and receive care whether they’re born in the maternity wing or an abortion clinic,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse wrote in opinion piece for Fox News. “This is the bare minimum in humane treatment.”

