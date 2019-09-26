Senate passes stopgap spending bill, delays potential shutdown

The Senate Thursday overwhelmingly approved a stopgap spending bill, avoiding a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution, which passed with a vote of 82 to 15, would maintain congressional spending authorization until Nov. 21, and reauthorize programs that would otherwise have lapsed at the end of September. Congress will be able to use the extra time to try and work out appropriations bills for 2020.

The measure already passed in the House with a 301-123 vote. Three Democratic representatives opposed the bill, and 76 Republicans voted in favor.

President Trump still has to sign the bill into law, but a White House official indicated Monday that he plans on doing so, according to RollCall.

Before the vote, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., proposed an amendment to the bill that would have reduced spending by two percent. That amendment failed after a vote of 73-24.

Paul has long railed against what he believes is unnecessary government spending. In July, he took to the Senate floor to criticize a budget deal that he called the “death of the Tea Party movement in America.”