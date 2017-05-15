Senate leaders respond to Otter’s grocery tax argument

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state’s top Senate leaders say Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter was wrong to question the constitutionality of their legislative process while passing a contentious bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries.

The vetoed proposal is currently at the center of a high-profile lawsuit, involving 30 GOP state lawmakers against Otter and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. Legislators argue that Otter took too long to veto the bill and have petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue to force the repeal of taxation on food.

Meanwhile, Otter argues that the bill was never legal in the first place because it did not originate in the correct legislative chamber.

Now Senate leaders want to get involved in the lawsuit, but only to defend their actions on how they passed the bill — not to argue whether Otter messed up the veto deadline.