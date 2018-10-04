Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday that the committee has received a “supplemental FBI background file” looking into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley said he has agreed with ranking member Sen. Diane Feinstein “to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents.”

The FBI was tasked by Trump last week to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Kavanaugh by three women. The investigation commenced after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — the first woman to come forward — testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims against the federal judge.

The White House announced early Thursday that has also received the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, and is “fully confident” that Kavanaugh will eventually be confirmed to the Supreme Court.