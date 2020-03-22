Senate fails to move forward with coronavirus 'Phase 3' bill amid Dems' opposition

The GOP-controlled Senate on Sunday failed to move forward with considering the $1.4 trillion “Phase Three” stimulus package intended to help businesses and families devastated by the downturn over the coronavirus outbreak, as Democrats signaled their opposition to the plan.

The vote came while at least five GOP senators were in self-quarantine, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who became the first U.S. Senator to test positive for the virus. Senators were asked to practice social distancing and given a list of health guidelines to follow while entering the chamber.

“Americans don’t need to see us haggling endlessly,” Senate Majority Leader McConnell, R-Ky., warned earlier if the package wasn’t passed.

Many Democrats had complained that the draft aid package did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment aid for Americans, and failed to put restraints on a proposed $500 billion “slush fund” for corporations, saying the ban on corporate stock buy-backs are weak and the limits on executive pay would last only two years.

“We’re not here to create a slush fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a slush fund for the Treasury Department to be able to hand out to their friends,” said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “We’re here to help workers, we’re here to help hospitals.”

Democrats also pushed for add-ons including food security aid, small business loans and other measures for workers — saying the three months of unemployment insurance offered under the draft plan was insufficient.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the draft package “significantly cut back our hospitals, our cities, our states, our medical workers and so many others needed in this crisis.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urged colleagues to “take responsibility” as Democrats prepared their own draft.

The urgency to act has been mounting, as jobless claims have risen, many businesses shuttered and the financial markets are set to re-open Monday eager for signs that Washington could soften the blow of the health-care crisis and what experts have warned could be a looming recession.

At issue: how best to keep paychecks flowing for millions of workers abruptly sidelined by the crisis, shore up businesses and aid hospitals.

While congressional leaders worked to send help, alarms were being sounded from coast to coast about the wave of coronavirus cases about to crash onto the nation’s health system.

Meanwhile, a growing list of lawmakers have cycled in and out of isolation after exposure, and two members of the House have said they tested positive.

Officials put the price tag of the rescue package at nearly $1.4 trillion and said that with other measures from the Federal Reserve it could pump $2 trillion into the U.S. economy.

There also was a $242 billion proposal for emergency supplemental food, hospital and public health needs, including for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

For most people, the new coronavirus has sparked only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

