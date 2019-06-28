Senate fails to approve Iran resolution, after longest vote in chamber’s history

The Senate on Friday, after a record-breaking 10-hour vote, failed to approve a resolution that would require President Trump to get congressional approval before ordering a military intervention in Iran.

The vote, which was not expected to pass, came after political unease over the White House’s tough talk against Iran.

The vote was the longest in the chamber’s history. The Senate closed its vote on the measure at 3:10 p.m. ET, which was 10 hours and 8 minutes after starting the vote. The old record for the length of a Senate vote was set on Dec. 21, 2018 at five hours and 20 minutes.

The plan needed 60 votes. But the final tally was 50-40. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who participated in Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, voted at 3:10 p.m. in favor of the Iran amendment. Moments later, the vote was closed, and the Senate was quickly gaveled out of session.

The effort will continue on the other side of Congress: The House is expected to take up the issue next month.

Lawmakers have argued Trump cannot continue relying on the nearly two-decade-old war authorizations Congress approved in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico, an author of the measure, says he’s not alone in raising concern about Trump’s “ping-pong diplomacy” and “go it alone posture.”

“This reckless diplomacy is dangerously reminiscent of the run up to the war with Iraq,” he said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it nothing more than another example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” which he explained as whatever the president’s for “they seem to be against.”

McConnell said putting restrictions on the White House would “hamstring” the president’s ability to respond militarily at a time of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.