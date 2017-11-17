Senate Ethics Committee could soon be busy with Franken, Menendez: Here’s what it does

The six-member Senate Ethics Committee could soon be very busy.

One sitting senator was accused this week of sexual misconduct and another’s bribery trial ended in a mistrial. And another potential senator has also been accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls decades ago.

Republicans and Democrats have called on the ethics committee to investigate Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., after accusations that he inappropriately touched and forcibly kissed a woman came to light. Franken, too, apologized for his actions and called for a probe.

The last time the ethics committee investigated a sitting senator for sexual misconduct was in 1995. Then, the committee unanimously voted to recommend expulsion of Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Ore., but the senator resigned.

Should the committee forgo taking up the allegations against Franken, they still could be investigating sexual misdeeds of a member. Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Alabama’s special Senate election next month, has been accused of sexual misconduct against seven woman. One said she was 14 years old when Moore had alleged sexual contact with her.

Here’s a look at what the Senate Ethics Committee does and what it could soon be investigating.

What does the ethics committee do?

The committee must at least launch a preliminary inquiry for all complaints and allegations “suggesting that a Senator or staffer may have violated rules within the Committee’s jurisdiction,” according to its website. Once a preliminary investigation is completed, the committee will then determine whether there is enough evidence to suggest a violation has occurred.

Following that determination, the committee can issue a public or private admonition. The committee can also request that the Senate take a disciplinary action, which includes: censure, expulsion or payment of restitution.

IF ROY MOORE IS EXPELLED FROM THE SENATE, HE’D BE THE FIRST SINCE THE CIVIL WAR-ERA

A censure does not remove a senator from office, but it is considered to be a severe formal rebuke. Nine senators have been censured since 1789.

An expulsion removes a senator from office. Since 1789, the Senate has only expelled 15 members, the last being in 1862. Fourteen senators were expelled in 1861 and 1862 for “support for the Confederate rebellion.” The other senator was expelled in 1797 for his “disloyalty to the United States.”

The permanent Select Committee on Ethics was created in 1977; it replaced the Select Committee on Standards and Conduct, which by that time, had been widely seen as ineffective.

Who is on the committee?

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., heads up the committee with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., serving as its vice chairman.

Other members include: Sens. Pat Roberts, R-Kan.; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; James Risch, R-Idaho; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

What could they be tasked with soon?

Al Franken

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., found himself under scrutiny this week after a Los Angeles TV and radio host released an inappropriate photo that showed him grabbing her breasts when she was asleep on a USO tour in 2006. The host, Leeann Tweeden, also said in a blog post for KABC that Franken “forcibly kissed” her without her permission.

Leaders of both parties in the Senate have called for an ethics investigation into Franken. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also support a probe.

Franken has apologized and said he is “disgusted with” himself. He, too, has said he should face an ethics investigation.

Bob Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption and bribery trial finally ended Thursday when a judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to come to an unanimous conclusion.

The New Jersey Democrat was accused of accepting a plethora of donations and gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for political influence. The Department of Justice said it is considering whether it will proceed to retry Menendez.

Meanwhile, the Senate Ethics Committee said Thursday that it will resume an inquiry into Menendez that started in 2012. That probe was deferred because of the criminal investigation.

Roy Moore

Roy Moore isn’t even in the Senate and already senators have called for an ethics investigation into him should he be elected next month. The GOP Alabama Senate candidate has been accused by seven women of sexual misconduct. The majority of women were teenagers – as young as 14 – when they allege Moore sexually touched or assaulted them.

Moore, already a polarizing politician, has denied the allegations, and lost support from many prominent Republicans – including in the Senate. Sen. Cory Gardner, the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, said the Senate should immediately move to expel Moore once he is sworn into office – a process that would begin after an ethics committee probe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier that Moore would face a swift ethics probe should he be elected.

Democrat Doug Jones leads Moore by 8 points, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.