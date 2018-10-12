Senate Dem hopeful Kyrsten Sinema said 'I don't care' if people go to fight for Taliban against US

U.S. Democratic Senate hopeful Kyrsten Sinema said “I don’t care” if people go and fight for the Taliban in Afghanistan in a newly resurfaced radio interview and co-hosted a radio show with a conspiracy theorist who claimed the September 11, 2001 terror attacks were perpetrated by the government, Fox News can reveal.

Sinema appeared on a radio show in February 2003 hosted by Ernest Hancock, a libertarian activist who presented “The Valley of the Sun” program on a local Arizona radio station.

During the interview, Sinema told the host that she didn’t object to individuals going abroad and fighting for groups hostile to the U.S.

“As an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there, and I’m fighting for the Taliban, I’m saying that’s a personal decision,” Hancock told Sinema, who was then a Green Party activist.

“Fine. I don’t care if you go and do that, go ahead,” she replied, according to the audio recording obtained by Fox News.

In the same interview, Sinema said the U.S. military went into the Middle East for “a number of reasons,” including “oil, power, control” of the region.

“There’s also, what I think is rather convenient, which is the switch and bait theory, which is, don’t pay attention to the falling economy, don’t pay attention to the tax cuts for wealthy, let’s pay attention to this horrible imminent threat,” she added.

Just two months after the interview and a month after the start of the Iraq War, she told the Arizona Republic that “we should feel compassion” for enemy combatants killed in the country.

The Sinema campaign did not respond to Fox News’ multiple requests for a comment.

Fox News can also disclose that, in 2005, she befriended a conspiracy theorist who believes 9/11 was perpetrated by the U.S. government.

Between 2005 and 2006, Sinema co-hosted a radio show together with Jeff Farias. Farias is a conspiracy theorist who signed a 2008 petition that claims the World Trade Center collapsed because of explosives planted inside the buildings by the U.S. government.

Farias frequently promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories during his radio show up until 2010 and was the co-master of a conference in 2007 that rejected the government’s explanation of the 2001 terror attacks. The conference was attended by InfoWars’ Alex Jones.

He also asked his guests on his radio shows in 2006 whether they saw the film “Loose Change 9/11” – a film that was produced in part by Jones. The premise of the movie is that the U.S. government planned the 9/11 attacks.

“They go into a lot of the scientific explanations of how the buildings came down, but they also talk about how no plane remains were found either in Pennsylvania or at the Pentagon, and it’s impossible that nineteen people, you know, with box cutters were able to pull this off.” — Jeff Farias

“It’s a really fascinating film, and a part of what their premise is, is that what we were told about what happened on 9/11 is not the truth,” Farias said of the conspiracy movie. “They go into a lot of the scientific explanations of how the buildings came down, but they also talk about how no plane remains were found either in Pennsylvania or at the Pentagon, and it’s impossible that nineteen people, you know, with box cutters were able to pull this off.”

While Sinema doesn’t appear to speak out about the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the show, she maintained a close relationship with Farias throughout the years and attended an event co-sponsored by a conspiracy group.

In 2006, both Sinema and Farias spoke at an anti-war rally called “End The US Occupation Of Iraq,” an event sponsored by multiple groups, including 911 Truth Of Arizona.

The latter group states its mission is “to expose the official lies and cover-up surrounding the events of September 11th, 2001 in a way that inspires the people to overcome denial and understand the truth; namely, that elements within the US government and covert policy apparatus must have orchestrated or participated in the execution of the attacks for these to have happened in the way that they did.”

Sinema continued to appear on Farias’ own radio show. She was interviewed by him in 2010 and 2012, while remaining Facebook friends. Sinema also participated in a 2010 panel discussion moderated by Farias.

In 2015, Farias posted a picture from 2005 featuring Sinema and himself in a radio studio, adding in the comments that he saw her recently.

Farias did not respond to multiple Fox News’ request for an interview.

The comments and associations follow a series of recent revelations about Sinema, who has portrayed herself as a moderate Democrat throughout the Senate race against Republican Martha McSally.

Fox News previously reported that in 2003 Sinema also promoted events at Arizona State University featuring a lawyer convicted for aiding an Islamist terror organization and its leader, who was charged and sentenced to life in the 1990s for plotting to blow up the United Nations, an FBI building, two tunnels, and a bridge in New York City.

In a 2011 leaked video, Sinema said her home state produced “crazy” and advised liberal activists how to “stop your state from becoming Arizona.”

A Fox News poll taken last month showed Sinema with a two-point lead over McSally, 47 percent to 45 percent.