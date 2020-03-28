Sen Tom Coburn dies after years-long cancer battle: report

Former Senator Tom Coburn, R-Okla., has died after a years-long fight with prostate cancer, according to a report.

Coburn, who retired from the Senate in 2015 due to complications with cancer, died late Friday, according to the Oklahoman.

“Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.’ Today he lives in heaven,” his family said in a statement to the outlet.