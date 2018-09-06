Sen. Tom Carper projected to defeat left-wing challenger in Delaware Democratic primary

Three-term incumbent U.S. Tom Carper of Delaware was projected to easily turn aside a Democratic primary challenge from inurgent candidate Kerri Harris Thursday.

Carper will be a heavy favorite to win a fourth term in November. The Republican primary was too close to call between former PayPal executive Gene Truono and Sussex County councilman Rob Arlett, who was state campaign chairman for Donald Trump in 2016.

Carper, a former state treasurer, congressman, and governor, has not lost a single election since the start of his political career in 1976.

Harris, an openly gay Air Force veteran, had hoped to follow in the footsteps of other activist Democrats who have pulled off shocking upsets in this primary season.

This is a developing story;check back for more updates.