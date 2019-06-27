Sen. Rubio blasts 2020 Dems on border crisis: They don't have good answers 'in English or Spanish'

Sen. Marco Rubio was unimpressed with what he heard from half of the Democratic presidential field at Wednesday night’s debate, saying their answers on how to solve the border crisis didn’t make sense in “English or in Spanish.”

Rubio, R-Fla., appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and took particular issue with former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who argued that crossing the border illegally should not be a crime. The debate also featured former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker taking turns speaking Spanish.

“They want to decriminalize crossing the border, they’re fighting us now on providing more money to take care of people already here, they don’t want to do anything about the laws actually luring people here. But they don’t have any answers for how to fix it. They don’t have any answers in English, they don’t have an answer in Spanish,” said Rubio.

The debate occurred in Rubio’s home state of Florida in Miami, where 10 more candidates, including frontrunner Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, will compete on Thursday night.

The 2016 presidential candidate said he was struck by the fact that Latin America – an important issue to many in his state – was barely mentioned during the debate.

“Not a single candidate tried to interject anything about Latin America. Not about Cuba, not about the crisis or terrible tragedy in Venezuela or the horrible things happening in Nicaragua. I think it tells you they don’t care or aren’t comfortable talking about those issues. I thought that was enlightening,” he said.

Rubio said a bipartisan bill from the Senate would be signed by President Trump, unlike the House bill passed earlier this week to address the border crisis. He said there are some “radical left-wing” Democrats in both chambers who are blasting the Trump administration over migrant detentions but refusing to support the funding that is needed to improve the situation.

“It’s an incredibly hypocritical position to take,” he said.