Sen. Rand Paul to undergo hernia surgery in Canada next week

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., will undergo hernia surgery in Canada next week in what reports said is a consequence of an assault in late 2017 by a neighbor who was later sentenced to a prison term.

Paul will pay out-of-pocket for the outpatient procedure at the Shouldice Hernia Hospital in Thornhill, Ontario, a report said. The procedure is estimated to cost between $5,000 and $8,000, the report said, citing court documents.

NEIGHBOR WHO ATTACKED RAND PAUL SENTENCED TO 30 DAYS IN PRISON

Paul, a physician who has been a staunch critic of socialized medicine, is going to a hospital that receives a majority of its funding from the Ontario government, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. But the hospital’s website said it also accepts cash, checks or credit cards for patients like Paul.

“This is a private, world-renowned hospital, separate from any system, and people come from around the world to pay cash for their services,” Paul’s spokeswoman, Kelsey Cooper, told reporters, referring to Shouldice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last June, Paul filed a civil lawsuit against neighbor Dr. Rene Boucher, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $10,000. Boucher later counter-sued.

The dispute was over brush that Boucher alleged Paul had stacked near Boucher’s property, the Courier Journal reported.