Sen. Rand Paul returns to Capitol Hill after brutal attack

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Paul entered the chamber, hands by his sides, to cast a vote. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Sen. Rand Paul has returned to Capitol Hill following an attack at his Kentucky home that left him with six broken ribs.

Paul entered the chamber, hands by his sides, to cast a vote Monday night. He chatted briefly with other senators, including Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn, authorities said. Robert Porter, Paul’s close friend of 20 years, said the senator had gotten off his riding lawn mower when he was tackled from behind. Porter said Paul was wearing ear protection, so he did not hear the attack coming.

Police charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Bowling Green.