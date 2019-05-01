Sen. Michael Bennet’s team teases ‘exciting news’ ahead of expected presidential run

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., will announce “within days” that he’ll be throwing his hat in the ring to join the other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, just weeks after he announced he’s cancer-free.

A friend of the two-term senator told Fox News on Wednesday that Bennet would announce his plans, as his team announced they have “exciting news to share.”

Bennet is scheduled to appear on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday “to talk about his plans for the future.”

In late March, the 54-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer but said he had high hopes and a positive outlook.

“I feel really lucky. It was caught early and this is a really treatable form of cancer and we have insurance,” Bennet said at the time. “I think I’m going to be fine. I hope I will because I really want to have the opportunity to run in 2020.”

On April 19, a spokesperson for Bennet said his surgery was “completely successful and he requires no further treatment.”

Bennet, if he does announce a 2020 run, will be the latest candidate to join the race for the Democratic nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden was the most recent politician to announce he’s running when he launched his campaign last week.