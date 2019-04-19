Sen. Michael Bennet has 'completely successful' surgery for prostate cancer, eyes 2020 run

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is recovering at home after a “completely successful” surgery for prostate cancer, his office said Friday — opening the door for the Democrat to throw his hat into the 2020 presidential race

“Last weekend, Michael underwent surgery and is recovering at his home in Colorado,” spokeswoman Courtney Gidner said in a statement. “His doctors report the surgery was completely successful and he requires no further treatment. Michael and his family deeply appreciate the well wishes and support from Coloradans and others across the country, and he looks forward to returning to work after the recess.”

The two-term senator announced this month that he had been diagnosed with cancer but told Fox News it had been caught early. He had been openly contemplating a 2020 run and suggested he would follow through with those plans if the surgery went well.

“I feel really lucky. It was caught early and this is a really treatable form of cancer and we have insurance. I think I’m going to be fine. I hope I will because I really want to have the opportunity to run in 2020,” he said earlier this month.

He noted in that interview that then-Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., had successful cancer surgery at the start of his 2004 presidential campaign.

“John was 59 when he had the same operation. He had it and two weeks later he was in California, doing what he needed to do out there to campaign,” he said. “So I take this seriously, but if all goes well I don’t see this stopping me.”

Bennet had said before his surgery that he hopes to jump into the White House race within a few weeks of the surgery if he gets a clean bill of health.

Bennet will face a struggle to catch up with other contenders, some of whom have bigger name recognition, larger campaign war chests, and have been in the race longer.

However, he is not the only candidate leaving it late to jump into the packed Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to declare his candidacy for president next week, two sources told Fox News Friday.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.