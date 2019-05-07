Sen. McSally: Dems must stop 'obstructing' at the border

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., called for Democrats to “stop obstructing” on solutions to the security and humanitarian issues on the U.S.-Mexico border as she appeared on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” on Tuesday.

“This should be a unifying issue. Border security used to be unifying,” McSally told Cavuto.

“This is not a game in Arizona. It’s a public safety issue, it’s a national security issue. And everybody knows when I’m out and about in my state that we’ve got to fix the border, we’ve got to secure it and we’ve got to fix our immigration system. So I just ask my colleagues, let’s come to the table and let’s work on this together so that we can solve it for the American people.”

McSally was part of a group of Republican senators who visited the White House on Tuesday to discuss immigration and a developing plan to be released by the Trump administration.

Recent Border Patrol numbers show that more than 103,000 individuals were processed this March on the southern border and of those individuals 92,000 were apprehended between ports of entry.

The Arizona senator also voiced her support for giving President Trump the $4.5 billion in emergency funds he requested to secure the border.

“I support the emergency funding because of the crisis. We have to push that through as well, this is a meeting where we talked about ideas to revamp our legal immigration system and secure our border, build the partnerships with the executive branch and the legislative branch so we can set this legislation up for success to solve these really pressing problems,” McSally said.