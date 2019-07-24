Sen. Marco Rubio: Pelosi has allowed 'radical, anti-Semitic minority in the Democratic Party' to set agenda

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who he had accused of allowing the “radical, anti-Semitic minority in the Democratic Party” to set the agenda on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which is meant to sever ties between U.S. companies and Israel.

The vote was 398-17. Three of the 17 lawmakers who opposed the anti-BDS resolution were members of the Democratic “squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rubio went after those progressive congresswomen, while also questioning Speaker Pelosi’s leadership in the process.

“For months, Speaker Pelosi has refused to bring my bipartisan bill to combat the BDS movement’s discriminatory conduct and strengthen America’s security in the Middle East to the House floor,” Rubio said on Tuesday.

“Out of fear of retaliation from the far left wing of her conference, it’s clear that Speaker Pelosi has allowed the radical, anti-Semitic minority in the Democratic Party to dictate the House floor agenda.”

He added, “The BDS movement seeks to eliminate any Jewish state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and Congress should condemn it. Words alone are not enough. It is time for action.”

Rubio had his own anti-BDS bill that passed in the Senate in February with 77 votes.