Sen. Hawley: Restrictive abortion bills are response to 'extremism' of Democrats' policies

Sen. Josh Hawley said many states are adopting more restrictive abortion policies in response to the “extremism” of pro-choice pushes in states like New York and Virginia.

The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday to ban abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led Senate approved the legislation 24-10. It needs at least another vote of approval in the House of Representatives, which is also led by Republicans, before it can head to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

AOC BLAMES TWITTER, READERS AFTER CALLED OUT FOR TWEETS ABOUT ALABAMA PRO-LIFE LAW

The advancing of the bill comes just hours after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed into law a controversial bill that will make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen in the sixth week of pregnancy.

“It’s a direct response … to the extremism we’ve seen in places like New York and Virginia,” Hawley, R-Mo., said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday. “It’s just incredible the extremism that we’re seeing. And I think you’re seeing these states responding.”

He said he has long believed Roe v. Wade is “wrongly decided,” and the pro-life versus pro-choice debate should be up to voters in individual states to decide.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Democrat politicians are actually advocating abortion in the final weeks of pregnancy,” Hawley said. “These are policies … that only a few countries in the world — like Iran, like China — allow. We’ve got to stop this kind of extremism.”

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.