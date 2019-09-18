SEE IT: Pro-Trump, anti-Trump sides face off outside Beverly Hills Hotel over burning of American flag

Cameras were rolling when supporters of President Trump clashed with anti-Trump demonstrators outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Tuesday afternoon over an attempt by the anti-Trump group to light an American flag on fire.

The altercation broke out while President Trump was attending a fundraising event at the nearby home of Geoffrey Palmer, a wealthy real-estate developer and major donor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

TRUMP SAYS CALIFORNIA CITIES ‘DESTROY THEMSELVES’ WITH HOMELESSNESS

Video shows a protesters organized by a political group called Refuse Fascism chanting “America was never great” and attempting to ignite the flag — until Trump supporters intervene, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Two men can been seen briefly attacking one another until police quickly move in. Several other smaller altercations also break out and officers separate the two groups to diffuse the situation. The two men were briefly detained but were not arrested, KABC-TV reported. No one was seriously injured.

One Trump supporter wearing a red “Keep America Great” hat and a black “MAGA” T-shirt told KABC-TV he was attacked by an anti-Trump protester.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Harim Uzziel told the station. “I saw a scuffle in between. One of them came to the sidewalk and he started punching me and attacking me. I had a camera in each hand so I wasn’t able to defend myself.”

Another Trump supporter, Gregg Donovan, said he purchased a $1,000 ticket for the president’s fundraiser but could not attend because the event was overbooked. He was told his money would be refunded, so he decided to show up to the Beverly Hills Hotel to show his support for Trump.

“All my years, I’ve never seen that,” Donovan told KCBS-TV of Los Angeles. “I was very disappointed in both sides. I took a neutral stance. I just stood there with my sign the whole time, but the burning of the flag really hurt.”

He also commented to WABC, explaining why he supports Trump for re-election in 2020.

“What he’s done for this country,” Donovan told continue this time to KABC-TV. “The respect we’re getting from around the world. I know because I’m a tour guide in Hollywood now. I see all the people from around the world. When I say, ‘Welcome to the United States of America,’ they look happy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other anti-Trump protesters near the scuffle voiced reasons they stand against the president.

“My biggest concern is that he is, both in the U.S. and around the world, pitting people against one another. That has always been his message,” Matthew Owen, and anti-Trump protester, told KABC-TV.