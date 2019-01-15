Security camera captured image of deceased son's spirit, Atlanta mother says

A grieving Atlanta mother said a spirit that looked like her deceased son was captured by her home’s security camera, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jennifer Hodge, 57, said in a Facebook post that she was watching TV in her bedroom with her daughter when her Nest security system sent her a notification saying “Person Spotted in Entryway.”

“For everyone who knows what my son looks like, they know that this looks just like him beard and all!” Hodge wrote in the post.

Hodge’s son had died of a drug-related death in 2016, the Journal-Constitution reported.

“We have no clue what to think about all of this but so happy to be able to know my beautiful boy is always with us,” the mother wrote in the social media post.