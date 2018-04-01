Secret Service investigates red paint splashed on Trump International Golf Club sign in Florida

The Secret Service is investigating why red paint was splashed across the sign outside President Donald Trump’s golf club near his Florida estate.

Images posted online by ABC News early Sunday showed large splotches of red paint obscuring some of the letters on the polished stone surface at the left entrance at the club in West Palm Beach.

ABC News also reported that a can of red paint was left at the scene.

The golf club is less than 5 miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate; Trump attended Easter services at a nearby Episcopal church.

Secret Service spokesman Joseph Casey referred questions to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, whose spokeswoman Therese Barbera said an investigation into the vandalism has begun.

Earlier this year, according to The Hill, the word “s—hole” was projected on the president’s D.C. hotel after reports that Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “s—hole countries.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.