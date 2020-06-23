Seattle will move to dismantle 'CHOP' zone after shootings, mayor says

Seattle will move to end the police-free zone known as the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or “CHOP,” after two recent shootings, one of which was deadly, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. Activists set up “CHOP” about two weeks ago, barricading off the area after police evacuated a precinct building there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.