Seattle teen dies after being accidentally shot by pal, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was accidentally shot by his friend who was playing with the gun inside a home in a leafy Seattle suburb, authorities said.

Onjeray Deveraux was shot by his 16-year-old pal, KIRO-TV in Seattle reported. He died at a nearby hospital after a “tragic accident,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott, King County Sheriff’s spokesman, told The Seattle Times.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked in juvenile detention while authorities reportedly consider manslaughter charges.

Deveraux was called a standout player on his youth football team.

“He has a unique look because he chooses No. 1 and in the football community that means you’re the best on the field, so I’m looking for to see if you’re the best on the field,” Kyle Wilson, a commissioner for the Greater Seattle Youth Football and Cheer League, told KIRO-TV. “He was definitely one to count on to win or make a big play.”

The shooting occurred at 8:20 p.m. inside a house in Burien, Wash., near the Sea Tac International Airport. It is unclear how owned the gun.

A witness reportedly corroborated that the incident involved the “reckless handling of a handgun.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.