Seattle shooting suspect arrested, 2 being sought in shooting that killed one, injured seven

Seattle authorities identified two suspects in Wednesday’s downtown shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24, remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin told reporters during a Thursday news conference. She said a third shooter who was not identified has been arrested.

“Most of us in this city have walked that block about that time of day, and no one, absolutely no one in our city or country should step out of a coffee shop or get on a bus with fear of violence,” she said.

Tolbert and Tolliver are known to police and have lengthy criminal histories, Police Chief Carmen Best said.

Tolliver has been arrested 44 times and Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, KCPQ-TV reported, citing court records.

The shooting erupted just before 5 p.m. when a dispute outside of a McDonald’s between several people near Third Avenue and Pine Street led to shots fired by “multiple” shooters, Best told reporters.

The gunshots led to a chaotic scene as pedestrians ran for cover on packed streets filled with commuters and more than 100 police officers responded to the area. The suspects fled the scene and a search was initiated.

One woman who was in her 40s or 50s was found dead at the scene by first responders, fire officials told Fox News. Seven others, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to the University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center.

Some people sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and leg. Four victims have been released from the hospital. The 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was expected to live.

The suspect taken into custody suffered a gunshot wound, and was arrested at the hospital and has been booked into jail, Best said.

The shooting came hours after an officer-involved shooting a half-mile away. Authorities do not believe the shootings are related.

Durkin pleaded for a call of action to address gun violence, saying the weapons allegedly used by the suspects during Wednesday’s attack should not have been on the street.

“We will not allow this to be the new normal,” she said.