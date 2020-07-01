Seattle police clearing out CHOP after Mayor Durkan declares unlawful assembly; multiple arrests made

Seattle police have begun clearing out the protest area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, making more than a dozen arrests after Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Police issued the order to disperse around 5 a.m. Wednesday, telling protesters to leave within eight minutes. At least 13 protesters have been arrested so far for failing to clear the area, police said.

LATEST SEATTLE CHOP SHOOTING KILLS 16-YEAR-OLD BOY, CRITICALLY WOUNDS 14-YEAR-OLD BOY

“Officers enforcing today’s order are wearing a higher-level of protective gear,” police said. “Police are utilizing this equipment because individuals associated w/the CHOP are known to be armed and dangerous/may be associated with shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults & other violent crimes.”

Since demonstrators on June 8, a series of late-night shootings in the area killed two teenagers and seriously wounded three other people. Police said other violent crimes, including robberies and assaults have also been documented in the area.

The action comes a day after Seattle Department of Transportation crews used heavy machinery to remove concrete barriers marking the entrance to the protest area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.