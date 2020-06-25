Seattle Fire, Police Department investigating rash of arsons near construction sites

Authorities in Seattle are investigating a series of suspected arsons near construction sites that has put local residents on edge, according to a Thursday.

Between Monday and Wednesday there at least eight arsons along or near Rainer Avenue South in South Seattle, Komo News reported.

Three of the eight fires were set near construction sites, while the remaining were set in debris or in garbage receptacles.

The Seattle Fire Department has published an interactive map online with the location, date, and description of each fire. The department says it will continue to update the map on a daily basis if more set fires occur.

NAPOLITANO: WHY SEATTLE BUSINESS OWNERS’ LAWSUIT OVER CHOP ZONE LIKELY WON’T SUCCEED

The Seattle Fire and Police Department are investigating the suspected arsons. Both departments are encouraging construction sites, businesses, and residents to take steps to prevent arson fires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with knowledge or information on the matter is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 206-684-8980.