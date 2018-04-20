Search on to return WWI service medal to family of veteran

The search is on in New Jersey for the relatives of a former soldier whose medal for service has been found decades after World War I.

Police in Wanaque, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of New York City, say a resident with a metal detector discovered the item.. According to the inscription on the back, it was presented to Daniel Battaglia, who lived in the town in 1942. He was born in Black Diamond, Washington, on May 5, 1890.

Some veterans tell police they believe Battaglia was a bachelor who never had children.

Police are hoping to return the medal to any relative.