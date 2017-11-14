Search on for escaped hospital patient who flew to Maui

Hawaii authorities are searching for a man who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity after he escaped from the state hospital outside Honolulu and flew to Maui.

Honolulu police say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital at 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to return.

Maui County police say Saito flew to Maui shortly after he left the hospital, but they don’t know where he is now.

The 59-year-old is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Saito was committed to the hospital in 1981. He was acquitted by reason of insanity of the 1979 murder of Sandra Yamashiro at a Honolulu mall.

Defense attorneys sought to have him released in 2000. But prosecutors objected, saying Saito fit the criteria of a classic serial killer.