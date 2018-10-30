Search for missing hunter in southwest Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) – A search for a 74-year-old missing hunter in southwest Wyoming has turned up nothing so far.



Terry Meador was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on Oct. 25. He is believed to have gone hunting alone. His unoccupied pickup was found stuck south of Rock Springs.



The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports that Sweetwater County deputies, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, and family members carried out ground and air searches Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said he and his staff are planning another large-scale search this weekend, weather permitting.



In the meantime, he asked that hunters in the area remain alert and notify the Sheriff’s Office with any sightings or information.