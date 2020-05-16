Search for missing Colorado woman turns up 'personal item' belonging to her

The search for a missing Colorado woman has turned up a “personal item” that belonged to her, authorities said.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville, went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day and hasn’t been seen since.

The personal item turned up during a search involving nearly 90 investigators, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Friday.

COLORADO WOMAN MISSING SINCE MOTHER’S DAY AFTER FAILING TO RETURN FROM BIKE RIDE; FBI JOINS SEARCH

“Local, state and federal investigators searched steep and rugged terrain in an effort to attempt to locate additional items of Ms. Morphew after investigators believed to have found a personal item of the missing woman on Thursday,” Spezze said.

‘EL CHAPO’ ENFORCER VANISHES IN CALIFORNIA, 2 MONTHS AFTER RELEASE

“While investigators aren’t releasing details about what may have been found they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date,” he added.

The federal investigators were from the FBI.

A 200,000 reward has been posted by Morphew’s husband and a family friend.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Spezze declined to say if the husband is cooperating with the investigation and whether foul play is suspected.