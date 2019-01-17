Search for missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth leads to landfill

Authorities may be zeroing in on a Colorado landfill in the continuing search for Kelsey Berreth, who is believed to have been murdered by her fiancé after she vanished on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators contacted the Waste Management of Colorado about possibly searching Midway landfill in Fountain, located 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, FOX31 reported.

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at Midway Landfill and we are cooperating fully,” a Waste Management spokesperson said in a statement in FOX31.

The spokesperson said further inquiries should be forwarded to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

A spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News the search inquiry was related to Berreth’s disappearance.

Berreth was presumed murder in December after investigators uncovered information that linked her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, to her death and disappearance. The 29-year-old mother was last seen on surveillance video on Nov. 22 entering a Safeway grocery story in Woodland Park with her 1-year daughter Kaylee, who she shared custody of with Frazee.

Although her body has not yet been located, Frazee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.