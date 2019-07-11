Sean Hannity makes Ocasio-Cortez an offer

Fox News’ Sean Hannity made an offer Thursday that he hopes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t refuse.

Hannity said that if the freshman Democratic congresswoman from New York agrees to appear on his program, he’ll devote the entire hour to their conversation.

“I’m going to extend tonight an offer to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Hannity said. “I want to give you an hour invitation to come on this show to have a discussion.”

The Fox News host also offered up three hours of his radio program to Ocasio-Cortez.

“We get a lot of criticism on this program. We’ll talk, we’ll have a conversation. Hope you’ll join us,” Hannity added.

Ocasio-Cortez has recently been clashing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and has suggested that Pelosi has been singling out her and three fellow freshman congresswomen because of race.

“But the persistent singling out … It got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful. … The explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post.

Those comments drew reactions Wednesday from Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on “The View,” as well as from U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo.

“It is so inappropriate. So uncalled for,” Clay told Fox News on Thursday. “It does not do anything to help with unity. It was unfair to Speaker Pelosi.”

Earlier on “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., weighed in on the Democratic conflict, saying ultimately President Trump wins.

“But if you’re one of these 31 Democrats, Sean, you’ve got to pick between the energy of the Fab Four and the practicality of Nancy Pelosi. You’re in a no-win situation,” Graham said.

“Why am I thinking that if I’m Donald Trump, I’m a happy guy tonight?” Hannity asked Graham.

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and a strong advocate for addressing climate change, among other issues.