Sea lion attack at San Francisco Aquatic Park leaves swimmer severely injured

December 14, 2017 KID News National News
A swimmer was bit in the arm by a sea lion in San Francisco Bay.

A swimmer was bit in the arm by a sea lion in San Francisco Bay.  (AP Photo/The News Tribune, Janet Jensen)

A swimmer was severely injured after being bit in the arm by a sea lion in San Francisco Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The person was swimming at Aquatic Park. 

John Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department tells KTVU a tourniquet was applied to the swimmer’s leg to stop blood flow. The tourniquet was applied by the San Francisco Police Department. The swift actions by emergency crews contributed to the swimmer’s life being saved, according to San Francisco Fire. 

The victim is expected to be OK, according to San Francisco fire. 

A man takes a photograph of the city skyline from Aquatic Park in San Francisco, California January 29, 2015. With no rain in the forecast, San Francisco is on course to see its first January without rainfall in 165 years, according to the National Weather Service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE) - GM1EB1U0C1J01

A sea lion injured a swimmer at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park on Dec. 14.  (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

The Marine Unit will be advising local swim clubs of the incident.

At this point, additional details have not been released. 

Click for more from KTVU Fox 2.