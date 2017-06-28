Scouts Can Earn An Eclipse Badge, Here’s How

Scouts of all ages are going to want to get in on the total solar eclipse in August and not just because of its amazing beauty. There’s a patch for that!

The Boy Scouts of America is making available a limited edition eclipse patch to Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Venturing Scouts that participate in the eclipse.

How to earn the BSA 2017 Solar Eclipse patch

Locate a site suitable for viewing the eclipse. Search Google for “eclipse viewing” and the name of your city or town to find events near you. See the exact path and precise timings at this NASA site. Describe how to safely view the eclipse. Never look directly at the sun. Instead, look directly at these tips from NASA on how to view the eclipse safely. Discuss with your group what you saw and felt during the eclipse. Post your comments and eclipse photos on social media using the hashtag #BSAEclipse2017. Do the following: Cub Scouts : Discuss what a solar eclipse is with your leaders.

: Discuss what a solar eclipse is with your leaders. Boy Scouts and Varsity Scouts : Draw a diagram of the positions of the moon, earth, and sun to show how the solar eclipse occurs.

: Draw a diagram of the positions of the moon, earth, and sun to show how the solar eclipse occurs. Venturers: Research Sir Arthur Stanley Eddington’s 1919 experiment and discuss how it confirmed Einstein’s theory of general relativity. Ask your unit leader to buy the 2017 Solar Eclipse patch. You’ll find it at your local council service center.

They’ve even put together a website to help you find more ways to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event at scouting.org/eclipse2017.