Above The Call Recognizes Scott Norman

Above the Call is a new event with Rich Broadcasting to thank law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and others for their service.

Above the Call will take place every Wednesday and we will be honoring someone in service to thank them for all they do. You can nominate someone, if they win, they will receive a plaque with their name on it. We are excited for the opportunity to thank those that make sacrifices everyday for us.

Our first winner is Mr. Scott Norman, the Ucon Fire Chief.

The person who nominated Chief Norman, had this to say about why he nominates him: