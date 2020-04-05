Scottish medical officer cautioned after breaking her own coronavirus lockdown advice

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Scotland’s chief medical officer has been cautioned by police for breaking her own coronavirus lockdown advisement.

Catherine Calderwood was pictured visiting her second home in Earlesferry, Fife, with her family. The Scottish Sun published pictures of Calderwood and her family walking their dogs miles away from her home in Edinburgh.

Scottish television ran advertisements over the weekend with Calderwood saying, “To help save lives, stay at home.”

Calderwood issued a statement in which she apologized “unreservedly.”

“While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home,” she said.

Minsters have called for her to step down, saying her actions were “ill-advised” and that her position is now “untenable” following such flagrant disregard for her own advice.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone confirmed that local officers spoke to Calderwood following the incident.

“The legal instructions on not leaving your home without a reasonable excuse apply to everyone,” Livingstone said. “Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances.”

“Police officers and staff are putting themselves in harm’s way day and night to explain these instructions to our communities, encourage co-operation and, where necessary, enforce them.”

As of Sunday, the United Kingdom has 47,806 confirmed cases as well as 4,932 deaths. Scotland itself has only 3,706 confirmed cases, though, Calderwood advises that the numbers could be much higher.