Scottie Pippen has $50G worth of tractors, equipment stolen from farm, cops say

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen had $50,000 worth of equipment — including two tractors — stolen from his family farm in Arkansas, police said Thursday.

The two tractors were stolen from Pippen’s Hamburg farm at the end of last month, Ashley County Sheriff’s Office investigator Mark Griever said. Hamburg is located 110 miles east of Little Rock.

The farm belongs to Pippen and his brother, Griever said.

The sheriff’s office said the Pippen family was offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the theft case, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Pippen, who now lives in Florida, grew up in Hamburg and played college basketball at the University of Central Arkansas.

He was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 1987 and was subsequently traded to the Chicago Bulls where he won six NBA titles alongside Michael Jordan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.