Schumer calls for CBP leadership to be fired over offensive Facebook group

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Wednesday for the Trump administration to remove top officials at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after news reports revealed that current and former agency employees belonged to a Facebook group containing offensive content about migrants.

“The Inspector General’s report and details of a secret border patrol workers’ Facebook group paint a picture of a toxic culture at U.S. Customs and Border Protection that can only begin to be changed by immediately firing and replacing top leadership at the agency with law enforcement professionals who have training and expertise in working with vulnerable populations,” Schumer said in a statement.

CBP has faced heightened scrutiny over the migrant crisis amid a change in leadership. Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan moved to the head of the agency after his predecessor John Sanders announced his resignation last week.

OCASIO-CORTEZ ACCUSES BORDER OFFICERS OF ‘VIOLENT CULTURE’ AFTER REPORT ON GRAPHIC FACEBOOK POSTS

On Wednesday, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan denounced the posts and said that he directed “an immediate investigation” into the issue.

“I have directed an immediate investigation, and as the @USBPChief has made clear, any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable. They do not represent the men and women of the Border Patrol or @DHSgov,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Schumer, however, claimed that “[i]nternal investigations aren’t enough because the leadership at CBP, particularly Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, are too callous about the way in which children and their families are treated, which is why we need untainted professionals to be brought in from outside the CBP structure immediately.”

OBAMA DHS CHIEF BLASTS DEMS’ ‘OPEN BORDERS’ PUSH, WARNS MIGRATION WOULD EXPLODE

Matthew Klein, the assistant commissioner of the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, said the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general opened an investigation on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees,” Klein said. “CBP immediately informed DHS Office of the Inspector General and initiated an investigation.”

ProPublica, which first reported on the Facebook group’s existence, did not identify the authors of the vulgar posts. But, the news outlet said the Facebook group was called “I’m 10-15” and had about 9,500 members including current and former border officers. “10-15” is code for “aliens in custody.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.